Celebrating 10 years of MBA@UNC

In 2010, UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School made a big bet on the future of business education when leaders decided to offer its top-ranked MBA program in a new, online format.

Dubbed MBA@UNC, the program makes a Carolina education more accessible — removing barriers that prevented prospective students from coming to Chapel Hill to earn their MBAs.

“As part of the first public university in the United States, we are proud to provide outreach consistent with Carolina’s mission and allow students to earn their MBA from wherever they are in the world,” said then-dean Jim Dean. “We treasure our special culture and are excited to extend it and build community in ways that are not bound by location.”

