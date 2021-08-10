Understanding Carolina’s new community standards

Many of us — students, faculty and staff — are excited about a more normal Carolina experience this fall, but the reality of COVID-19 is that it won’t be possible if we don’t all do our part. The University’s COVID-19 Community Standards provide a clear, simple path to a successful and healthy semester.

In an effort to ensure the safest possible environment when classes start Aug. 18, campus leaders announced important updates to these standards last week:

Vaccination requirement



Carolina’s infectious disease experts have emphasized emphatically the efficacy of the vaccines to reduce the contagion period, as well as the severity and length of illness if you become infected.

Vaccines are readily available and usually do not require an appointment. You can find vaccine sites around the state on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.

As of Sept. 15, all faculty and staff will be required to provide proof of vaccination by completing the COVID-19 Vaccine Certification Form or be required to participate in the Carolina Together Testing Program.

Testing requirement for unvaccinated employees

The University will begin the employee testing requirement on Sept. 15 to give unvaccinated employees time to be fully vaccinated.

All members of the Carolina community must register their vaccine with the University or they will be required to get tested weekly.

Guidelines for wearing mask s

Masks continue to be required for all members of the Carolina community — students, faculty, staff and visitors — while indoors on campus.

Limited exceptions have been made to this mask requirement: