Improving maternal and child nutrition is a family endeavor

Although most public health initiatives to improve maternal and child nutrition are aimed specifically at moms and their children, experts are gaining a clearer picture of the role that fathers, grandparents and other family members play in feeding practices and decisions. Global perspectives on family structure reveal that these roles are highly varied and contribute to a system that can include members outside the traditional nuclear family.

In an effort to develop a holistic approach that considers this family system, experts at Carolina have contributed to a special compendium of research pinpointing specific methods to engage family members in nutrition education that lead to better results for caregivers and children.

Read more about the study co-authored by a UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health professor.