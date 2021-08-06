Ramona Denby-Brinson named UNC School of Social Work dean

Ramona Denby-Brinson, a nationally renowned academic and experienced higher education administrator, has been appointed dean of the UNC School of Social Work, effective Aug. 16, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin announced Thursday in an email to campus.

She will be the 13th dean to lead the school and the first African American woman. Dean Gary Bowen announced on Dec. 17, 2020, that he would return full-time to the faculty. Denby-Brinson’s appointment was approved by the Board of Trustees Aug. 5, at the recommendation of the Chancellor and Provost.

“Ramona is a dynamic academic leader with more than 25 years of experience in higher education. She brings a demonstrated commitment to social work values and diversity and inclusion, an impressive research portfolio and an exciting, inclusive vision for the School of Social Work,” Blouin wrote.

She is currently a professor and associate dean for academic affairs at The Ohio State University College of Social Work, where she has worked since 2019. Prior, she was at Arizona State University where she was associate dean for research with the Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions and professor in the School of Social Work. She served for 20 years at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in various academic, research and administrative roles. Denby-Brinson began her career at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she was an assistant professor and researcher at the first-ever NIH-funded social work research center on children’s mental health services.

Denby-Brinson will be joining the UNC School of Social Work as it enters its 101st year. In recent years, the school has increased federal contracts and research funding; recruited the most diverse student body in its history; and has been a leader in hiring and retaining a world-class and diverse faculty. In 2017, the school was ranked as the fourth most influential school of social work in the world by the Center for World University Rankings, reflecting the quality of research articles authored by its faculty and published by top-tier academic journals. In 2019, the school advanced from No. 7 to No. 3 in the U.S. News & World Report national ranking of schools of social work, its highest ranking ever. As dean, Denby-Brinson will oversee 134 faculty and staff and more than 300 graduate and doctoral students.

“I am excited to join the UNC School of Social Work where I will have the opportunity to work with other transformational leaders, preeminent scholars, excellent instructors, dedicated and talented staff, and forward-thinking students who are changing the practice of social work,” Denby-Brinson said. “Our future is boundless and bright. Learning from our past and leaning into our professional value base, we will transform systems by leading the profession vis-à-vis our research, community engagement and teaching. The future requires our profession to lead boldly, collectively and without compromise.”

Recognized as one of the leading national experts in culturally-adapted child welfare services, Denby-Brinson has published extensively on the topic. Her scholarly interests involve policy, programming and treatment issues relevant to children and families, child welfare, children’s mental health and culturally-specific service delivery. She was the 2014 recipient of the Harry Reid Silver State Research Award in recognition of her research.

Passionate about training new generations of social work professionals, Denby-Brinson has made access to education for diverse students and advancing their success one of her personal missions. At Ohio State and the University of Nevada, she made significant progress in growing the enrollment of underrepresented minority and first-generation students. She also led graduate curriculum redesign work to prepare practitioners to practice using an inclusive, antiracist, social justice-oriented curriculum.

Prior to her academic career, Denby-Brinson practiced as a licensed social worker serving children and families in various social service settings. She now utilizes her experience in social services and research knowledge to assist non-profits and public agencies in building their capacity to better serve their clients. She earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Arizona State, her master’s in social work from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and her doctorate in social work from Ohio State.

In his message, Blouin thanked the members of the search committee, chaired by School of Nursing Dean Nena Peragallo Montano, for their diligent work in the national search that has brought Denby-Brinson to Carolina.

“Thank you also to School of Social Work Dean Gary Bowen, who has served our community so well and will continue to do so when he returns to his full-time faculty position later this month,” Blouin wrote.

“The path ahead of us energizes me. It is a way forward, a way where diverse people and collective voices are at the center of our innovative programming. I am eager to reaffirm our shared goal to foster social justice, create equitable spaces and enable living conditions where individuals, families, groups and communities thrive. Social work is critical to advancing every aspect of society,” Denby-Brinson said. “The UNC School of Social Work has tremendous capacity and is critical to the advancement of the University’s Carolina Next plan. I look forward to building on the incredible momentum established by Dean Gary Bowen and leveraging his multiple accomplishments into our new, shared goals.”