Employee Forum delegates hear updates on fall semester plans 

Provost Robert A. Blouin updated Employee Forum delegates on the plans for returning for the fall semester during Wednesday’s virtual meeting.

Carolina’s employees are returning to work on campus and final preparation for students coming to campus are underway, Blouin said, adding that the virus and the variants are a “moving target.”

“We’ve been planning very aggressively for a safe return for the fall, welcoming all of our students back,” Blouin said, adding that he’s meeting daily with the University’s infectious disease experts and regularly with the Orange County Health Department.

Plans for the return are based on a high vaccination rate and a low viral density level, he said, acknowledging that the situation is evolving.

Nationally, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are up. Vaccines are powerful in the fight against COVID-19, Blouin said. Of those currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 99.5% are nonvaccinated people.

“If you’re not vaccinated, please get vaccinated for yourself, for your family and for your community,” Blouin said. “I can’t emphasize how important that is.”

In North Carolina, 58% are fully vaccinated and 61% are partially vaccinated compared to 50% fully vaccinated for the United States.

Orange County leads the state with the highest percentage of people vaccinated, with 64% fully vaccinated and 67% partially vaccinated, Blouin said.

In the campus community, Blouin said the University expects about 29,500 students to enroll in fall classes. Of the 25,000 who have attested to vaccination status so far, 94% said they are vaccinated.

“That’s a very encouraging number,” Blouin said.

Students are asked to share if they are vaccinated, not vaccinated or prefer not to say.

Of the students who have attested yes, 85% responded to the request to share the date of vaccination and the brand of vaccine used. When asked to voluntarily upload their vaccination documentation, 60% responded.

The University, which asks all faculty and staff who are vaccinated to register their vaccination, sent an email on July 28 to those employees who had not yet done so. “We got a big bump over the last week and a half. Thank you for responding,” Blouin said, asking employees to encourage others to respond.

Among employees, 82% of faculty and 54% of staff have registered their vaccinations.

Blouin said he is in discussions with health experts daily and is exploring a move to mandate vaccines. The University has not had the authority to do that, he said. Blouin added that mandating attestations is another option. He expects those discussions to continue in the days ahead.

Blouin asked Forum delegates for their position on a vaccination mandate, given the low staff registration rate. “I want to be sure your voice doesn’t get lost in the discussion,” he said.

“Everything I’m hearing is there’s strong support for a mandate,” said Forum Chair Katie Musgrove, presiding at her first meeting as chair.

Blouin said he’d like to have the campus community at about 90% vaccinated. “That puts us in a good place in the community,” he said.

As part of his opening remarks, Blouin introduced Leah Cox, the University’s new vice provost for equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, who began her new role on July 19.

In other business:

Vice Chancellor for Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance Becci Menghini said her office is monitoring the state budget proposals from Gov. Roy Cooper and the General Assembly. Once a state budget is passed, the temporary suspension of HR actions will be lifted, she said.

Wellness Wednesday webinars for August focus on managing stress, Jessica Pyjas, work/life and wellness program manager, said. Tools to handle stress , preparing for a financial emergency , resiliency and steps to strengthen immune defenses are the topics.