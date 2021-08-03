Racial gaps persist in treatment for opioid use disorder, study finds

Although more people with opioid use disorder in the United States are receiving treatment for their disorder, gaps in health care persist along racial lines, according to the largest analysis of opioid use disorder among Medicaid recipients to date.

The analysis was possible because of the Medicaid Outcomes Distributed Research Network, a unique collaboration that partners academic institutions with state Medicaid programs to overcome barriers to data sharing between states. Researchers hope that insights from MODRN will help policymakers and medical providers improve access to quality health care for opioid use disorder, a leading cause of death in the United States.

“Medicaid is an incredibly important part of our health systems in the United States, and it involves more than 50 separate programs,” said co-author Paul Lanier, associate professor at the UNC School of Social Work and lead MODRN investigator for North Carolina. “Unfortunately, those programs don’t share data very easily.

