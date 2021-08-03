Eshelman professor secures $1.9 million to study drug metabolism in diverse populations

Klarissa Jackson, an assistant professor in the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, is the recipient of the National Institute of General Medical Sciences Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award for Early-Stage Investigators.

The five-year award totals $1,908,009 and will support her project, “Interindividual Variability in Drug Metabolism in Ethnically Diverse Populations.” Jackson said the goal of her project is to better understand how genetic and nongenetic factors affect drug metabolism and drug response in patients from understudied ethnic backgrounds.

“We believe this research is important to individualize drug treatment for patients to be able to maximize beneficial drug effects and minimize serious adverse effects,” she said.

