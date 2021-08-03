Animal health researchers continue vital work at Galapagos Science Center

Carolina’s Galapagos Science Center recently started accepting a limited number of researchers and students back to its state-of-the-art research facility on San Cristobal, Galapagos. First in line was Greg Lewbart, an adjunct professor in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health’s environmental sciences and engineering department, and a professor of aquatic animal medicine at NC State University.

Lewbart has conducted research at the Galapagos Science Center since its inception almost 10 years ago and has made 21 trips to the Galapagos over the years. Many of these were as part of an international team of researchers that helped to establish baseline health parameters for various wild species in the archipelago. In September 2020, due to the pandemic, Lewbart was unable to travel to Galapagos and instead advised from afar as the GSC partnered yet again with the Galapagos National Park to conduct health assessments of 30 juvenile giant tortoises to allow them to make their way into the wild as part of the GNP’s breeding and repatriation efforts for this vulnerable species.

