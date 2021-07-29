The cost of metastatic breast cancer

A study from the UNC Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention estimates that annual costs associated with metastatic breast cancer among U.S. women will total $152.4 billion in 2030, nearly two and a half times the estimate for 2015 costs.

The cost of breast cancer in the United States is more than the cost of any other cancer, and metastatic breast cancer, where the cancer has spread to other regions of the body, is the most expensive to treat.

Using U.S. Census data and projections as well as statistics from the National Cancer Institute, researchers created a model to estimate how the number of women affected by metastatic breast cancer will change between 2015 and 2030. Their model estimates that 158,997 women were living with the disease in 2015 and projects that number will be 246,194 in 2030, an increase of 54.8%.

Read more about the study.