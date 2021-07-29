More than an archive

What was it like to become New York’s first openly gay elected official in the late 1970s? Or to be a lesbian law student at Carolina in the early 1980s? To start a weekly column focused on LGBTQIA issues in The Daily Tar Heel in the 1990s? Or to be voted out of a Christian a cappella group for being gay in 2012?

Thanks to The Story of Us, these individual experiences and hundreds, hopefully thousands, more will be documented, preserved, shared and, ultimately, performed — all in the spirit of providing a broader and richer understanding of LGBTQIA history at Carolina and beyond.

Read more about how the University Archives will preserve the stories of LGBTQ+ Tar Heels.