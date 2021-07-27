Institute for the Arts and Humanities announces 2021-2022 faculty fellows

The Faculty Fellowship Program offers UNC College of Arts & Sciences faculty the opportunity to pursue ambitious, exciting, artistic and scholarly projects that lead to publication, exhibition, composition and performance. During a semester-long, on-campus fellowship, fellows meet weekly to exchange ideas with an interdisciplinary cohort of peers.

Faculty fellows often demonstrate a track record of engaging in scholarship that breaks new ground in their respective fields, having an interest in communicating the results of their research to a broader audience and working to bring that knowledge back into the classroom to teach Carolina students.

For the second year, the Institute has awarded two fellowships through its Race, Memory and Reckoning Initiative. As part of the College’s efforts, this initiative aims to contribute to a broader campus effort to place inclusion, diversity, equity and historical accuracy at the top of the University’s agenda.

