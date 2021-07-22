Review shows minimal evidence that dietary supplements lead to weight loss

Although Americans spend billions on them, published research shows a lack of strong evidence that dietary supplements and alternative therapies help adults lose weight, according to a new study published in the flagship journal of The Obesity Society and co-authored by UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health Associate Professor John Batsis, M.D.

There are hundreds of weight-loss supplements like green tea extract, chitosan, guar gum and conjugated linoleic acid, and an estimated 34% of Americans who are trying to lose weight have used one.

The paper’s authors explain that patients often struggle to lose or maintain weight, either because of a lack of efficacy of existing Federal Drug Administration approved therapies or a lack of access to health care professionals who provide treatments for obesity.

