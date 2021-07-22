Review shows minimal evidence that dietary supplements lead to weight loss
Researchers completed a comprehensive review of 315 existing clinical trials of weight loss supplements and therapies and found that most of the studies showed the supplements did not produce weight loss among users.
Although Americans spend billions on them, published research shows a lack of strong evidence that dietary supplements and alternative therapies help adults lose weight, according to a new study published in the flagship journal of The Obesity Society and co-authored by UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health Associate Professor John Batsis, M.D.
There are hundreds of weight-loss supplements like green tea extract, chitosan, guar gum and conjugated linoleic acid, and an estimated 34% of Americans who are trying to lose weight have used one.
The paper’s authors explain that patients often struggle to lose or maintain weight, either because of a lack of efficacy of existing Federal Drug Administration approved therapies or a lack of access to health care professionals who provide treatments for obesity.