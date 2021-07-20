Well-researched investment in renewable energy can improve global equity

In many low- and lower-middle-income countries, great natural wealth contrasts with a desire for economic development.

Noah Kittner is an assistant professor of environmental sciences and engineering at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, where he examines the relationship between energy systems, low-carbon development and human health.

In two recent publications, he explores the ideal balance of wind, solar and hydropower in Myanmar and discusses financial compensation for solar energy generation in the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

