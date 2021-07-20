New toolkit from University Libraries helps communities tell their stories

Communities working to preserve their histories — and the libraries and archives seeking to support them — have new tools in the form of a free web resource from the University Libraries.

Charting New Courses in Community-Driven Archives represents the lessons and products of a four-year $877,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. A gift of $50,000 from the Kenan Charitable Trust also supported the work.

Between 2017 and 2021, the Southern Historical Collection at the Wilson Special Collections Library partnered with organizations and individuals across the American South interested in preserving their past. The project emphasized historically marginalized communities because their stories and materials are often missing from institutional archives.

