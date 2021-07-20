Free T-shirts and plenty of smiles

Despite the rain and the fact that it fell on a Monday, the mood was festive under the big canopy on Polk Place yesterday morning as a dozen staff volunteers welcomed University employees and handed out free Carolina T-shirts to celebrate the official first day back to work on campus.

A steady stream of people on their way to offices and workstations filed onto the covered platform, decorated with clusters of blue and white balloons. The café seating had been cleared to make room for tables heaped with white Dri-Fit Nike T-shirts emblazoned with “Carolina.” Rameses was there working the crowd as pop music hits from A-ha, the Spinners, John Mellencamp and others blasted from speakers.

The UNC Office of Human Resources sponsored the event.

For Carolina employees who have worked remotely since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday marked the beginning of a new phase in preparation for the full return to on-campus operations for the fall semester. Others, including essential workers in Facilities Services, the UNC Police, ITS and UNC Hospitals, have been reporting to campus all or part of the time.

“I felt like this was a great thing, a day celebrating people coming back to campus. I wanted to be a part of it,” said volunteer Lateefah Gregory, an insurance supervisor in the UNC Adams School of Dentistry’s business office, as she handed out T-shirts and grooved to Outkast’s “Hey-Ya!”

Gregory said she has been working remotely three days a week and in person two days. “I was a little nervous about coming back five days, but I have confidence to face this head-on,” she said. “I know UNC is taking the measures they need to take.”

“I definitely think it’s good for my unit and good for patients with billing questions,” said Gregory, a Carolina employee for 21 years. “More people will be able to assist them.”

“I wanted to give back to the community and rekindle the feeling of being in person,” said Vanessa Blake, a research operations manager for comparative medicine, about her decision to volunteer during Monday’s event.

As a lab manager, Blake said she has spent most of the past 16 months working on campus.

“Campus has been bare bones, although parking has been nice,” she said. “I don’t know where I’m going to park now.”

For employees hired after the March transition to remote work, including Laurie Buchanan, senior research associate in the Office of Institutional Research and Assessment, Monday was the first day of reporting to campus.

“I started in May. This is my first time in the office,” said Buchanan. “I’m excited and eager to see people. But it was hard to put on pants and get out the door this morning. I had to remember to pack a lunch.”

“I bonded with colleagues over Zoom. Still, I’m a little anxious about seeing people in person,” she said. “Someone told me, ‘Don’t be surprised if people are taller or shorter than you expected.’”

Amar Kumbhar, an electron microscopist with the Chapel Hill Analytical and Nanofabrication Laboratory, or CHANL, has been working on campus throughout the pandemic. “Chemistry did a good job with safety protocols,” he said. “And the students have been amazing.” Kumbhar said he feels confident Carolina can have a safe and successful fall semester, especially if people are vaccinated.

Like Kumbhar, Kenny Davis, a housekeeping training coordinator with more than 29 years of employment at Carolina, never stopped coming to campus for work during the pandemic. He said he agreed that if people are vaccinated and wear masks, the Carolina community can come together again. “It will be nice to see people,” he said.