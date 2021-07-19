‘Welcome back’

Press the play button above to watch the video.

In a video welcoming faculty and staff back to work on campus, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz spoke about returning to the things that strengthen the Carolina community, like seeing co-workers in person, walking on campus and having lunch on Franklin Street. He extended a special welcome to those employees who have joined the University since the transition to remote work and thanked staff members who stayed on campus to keep it safe, clean and operating throughout the pandemic.

Guskiewicz emphasized following the University’s COVID-19 Community Standards to keep each other safe and reiterated the importance of being vaccinated.