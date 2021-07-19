Navigating the new normal

It’s been 16 months since many of us have commuted to work, walked into our offices and greeted our colleagues in person.

Today, we said hello to co-workers protected by masks in workspaces stocked with hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. And thus begins the new normal — returning to the office during a global pandemic.

University Ombuds Dawn Osborne-Adams and Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources Linc Butler offered advice for navigating scenarios that we might encounter in the coming days and weeks.

The overarching guidance: “Everyone’s doing the best they can,” Osborne-Adams said. “Let’s be generous with each other. Many of us don’t know what’s comfortable in a specific situation until we’re in it.”

Approach your colleagues with kindness and caring, Butler said. “There are going to be a lot of mixed emotions, from excitement to anxiety. It’s important to be sensitive to one another and respect boundaries.”

“We’re all figuring it out together day by day,” Osborne-Adams said. “We won’t feel like we’re back in a groove for quite some time.”

Osborne-Adams and Butler offered thoughts on a variety of possible situations.

I’m looking forward to being back on campus and seeing colleagues and friends in person. How should I greet them?

“It’s important to understand that everyone is going to have a different level of comfort, so it depends on the person,” Osborne-Adams said.

A caring attitude and respect for boundaries should be your guides. Keep the COVID-19 Community Standards in mind, Butler said.

Osborne-Adams suggested an elbow bump instead of handshake. Pay attention to what people need and want for themselves, not how you wish to be greeted.

“We’ll be wearing masks indoors, so be respectful of boundaries,” Butler said. “If you’re stopping by someone’s office, ask if they’re comfortable with you coming into their office.”

We’ve all faced different situations during the pandemic: illness, loss, anxiety and even moments of joy, like weddings and births. What are some reminders to help all of us remain mindful of everyone’s unique circumstances?

“I’m in constant awe of how full people’s lives are,” Osborne-Adams said. “People are carrying so much, and we see only a snapshot of their lives at work.”

Be sensitive to how much everyone is managing and know that everyone is doing the best they can under the circumstances, she added.

Be caring and thoughtful, Butler said. Not everyone’s experience during the pandemic will be the same. There’s a certain level of emotional drain on everyone, regardless of your experience.

Celebrate the big moments like new babies, weddings, graduations and moving to a new home. Remember that some employees have been working on campus throughout the pandemic. And for those who share that they have faced significant loss and are struggling, acknowledge their experience and help connect them with resources.

How do I know if my colleagues are vaccinated?

“The short answer is, you won’t,” Butler said. “It’s not appropriate to ask about someone’s confidential health information.”

It’s OK to share that information about yourself, but it’s not OK to ask someone if they’ve received the vaccine.

We have colleagues who joined our team during the pandemic, so we’ve only worked with them on Zoom. How can we help them feel welcome now that we’re back in our office space?

Try to make a personal connection, Butler said. While there may not be as many social gatherings as there were before the pandemic, be sure to touch base. Send an email to get a walk or a lunch date on the calendar.

Involve new employees in creating new traditions for the team and reviving old ones, such as the way birthdays or milestones are celebrated. Or offer to take them on a tour of the campus and introduce them to colleagues you may see along the way, Osborne-Adams said.

We may have colleagues who need resources to help with the transition back to work. What resources can we share with them?

One suggestion is to be sure to keep an open line of communication with your supervisor or the human resources professional in your office. Employees have access to the Employee Assistance Program, a confidential counseling and resource program, along with many wellness resources, including webinars, mindfulness training and free fitness options. The Ombuds Office is a resource to help employees confidentially, informally and constructively navigate workplace conflicts and concerns.