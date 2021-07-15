Eshelman professor secures $2.2 million to develop leukemia, lymphoma treatment

UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Associate Professor Qisheng Zhang was recently awarded a $2,247,857 grant from the National Cancer Institute to study mutations in lymphomas and leukemias with the goal of identifying new therapeutics.

The four-year grant will support his work, “A high-throughput platform to identify selective allosteric inhibitors of the PLC-g isozymes.” Co-investigators on the study include Eshelman faculty John Sondek and Kenneth Pearce Jr.

“Our goal is to discover selective inhibitors to further understand how hyperactive PLC-g proteins drive cancer and ultimately to develop novel approaches to treat leukemias and lymphomas,” Zhang said.

