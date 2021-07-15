Eshelman professor secures $2.2 million to develop leukemia, lymphoma treatment
The research team will investigate how hyperactive proteins drive cancer and use those results to develop novel approaches to treat leukemias and lymphomas.
UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy Associate Professor Qisheng Zhang was recently awarded a $2,247,857 grant from the National Cancer Institute to study mutations in lymphomas and leukemias with the goal of identifying new therapeutics.
The four-year grant will support his work, “A high-throughput platform to identify selective allosteric inhibitors of the PLC-g isozymes.” Co-investigators on the study include Eshelman faculty John Sondek and Kenneth Pearce Jr.
“Our goal is to discover selective inhibitors to further understand how hyperactive PLC-g proteins drive cancer and ultimately to develop novel approaches to treat leukemias and lymphomas,” Zhang said.