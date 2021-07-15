Enhancing survivor safety and wellbeing

Cynthia Fraga Rizo is an associate professor within the UNC School of Social Work. She researches intimate partner violence, sexual abuse and human trafficking to prevent such acts and provide survivors with effective services and interventions.

When you were a child, what was your response to this question: “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

Depending on the day, I wanted to be a dancer, doctor, lawyer, teacher or therapist. It was hard for me to pick just one possible profession — I wanted to do it all. Luckily, social work and academia allow me to do it all. Through my various research, teaching and service engagements, I am able to blend my interests in art, education and science.

