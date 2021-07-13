Carolina’s Russian Flagship Program caps off successful first year

The Russian Flagship Program at Carolina recently completed a successful first year. Launched in April 2020, the federally funded language initiative is the first of its kind in North Carolina and one of only eight programs in the United States. The program seeks to answer a critical U.S. national security need for university-educated U.S. citizens with advanced linguistic skills and an in-depth cultural understanding of Russia and Russian-speaking countries.

UNC Russian Flagship students have already been recognized nationally for their accomplishments in just the first year of operations. Two of the program’s students, Griffin McGuire ’21 and Lucas Risinger ’21, received the prestigious Boren Scholarship this year, which funds overseas language study followed by at least one year of employment in a national security position with the U.S. federal government. Christina Oh ’22 received a Critical Language Scholarship to study Russian this summer.

