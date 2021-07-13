Campus News

Carolina’s Russian Flagship Program caps off successful first year

The program prepares educated young people with Russian-language skills and knowledge of the culture to answer a critical U.S. national security need.

Sasha Schroeder, UNC Global, Tuesday, July 13th, 2021
Photo by Flavio Uribe-Rheinbolt '20 at St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
Photo by Flavio Uribe-Rheinbolt '20 at St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.

The Russian Flagship Program at Carolina recently completed a successful first year. Launched in April 2020, the federally funded language initiative is the first of its kind in North Carolina and one of only eight programs in the United States. The program seeks to answer a critical U.S. national security need for university-educated U.S. citizens with advanced linguistic skills and an in-depth cultural understanding of Russia and Russian-speaking countries.

UNC Russian Flagship students have already been recognized nationally for their accomplishments in just the first year of operations. Two of the program’s students, Griffin McGuire ’21 and Lucas Risinger ’21, received the prestigious Boren Scholarship this year, which funds overseas language study followed by at least one year of employment in a national security position with the U.S. federal government. Christina Oh ’22 received a Critical Language Scholarship to study Russian this summer.

Read more about the Russian Flagship Program.

You May Also Like...

    • Gift provides brain injury treatment, wellness services for veterans

      A $12.5 million gift from the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network has established the THRIVE program in the College of Arts & Sciences to help with traumatic head injuries and provide services for North Carolina veterans.

    • Carolina COVID Service Corps keeps campus healthy

      The Carolina COVID Service Corps helped the campus community meet the growing needs of North Carolina while offering educational opportunities for health affairs students during the pandemic.

    • Game changer

      How will the new NCAA ruling allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness rights affect the Carolina community? UNC Athletics explains.