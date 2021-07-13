Carolina COVID Service Corps keeps campus healthy

The COVID-19 pandemic not only brought a virus that gravely threatened the health and well-being of citizens across the state — it triggered a near-immediate shift in how human services such as health care and education could be delivered.

Carolina students and faculty in health affairs fields adapted swiftly and ably with a chain-reaction of support. Students had time on their hands when their clinical rotations were cancelled, and they were determined to help as they watched frontline workers go into overdrive. They coordinated childcare for hospital employees working around the clock and searched for other ways to serve. Emails flew, meals came together, masks were made, shifts filled.

Many turned to Meg Zomorodi, a professor at the UNC School of Nursing and Carolina’s assistant provost for interprofessional education and practice, who has long used her skills as a nurse and an administrator to optimize resources in the name of better health outcomes for those in the University’s orbit.

The result was the Carolina COVID Service Corps — an initiative organized and managed by the IPEP office and the UNC School of Medicine to help the campus community meet the growing needs of North Carolina.

Read more about the Carolina COVID Service Corps.