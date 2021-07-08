Calling all Carolina bookworms! Summer is in full swing and what better way to spend a summer day at home (or any vacation downtime) than to check out the great books on the Tar Heels Together Summer Reading List. Thanks to University Libraries, current Library staff will provide three weekly book recommendations, all of which were written by UNC alumni.

“Euphoria” by Lily King

Set between the two World Wars and inspired by a year in the life of revolutionary anthropologist Margaret Mead, Euphoria is the story of three young scientists caught in a passionate love triangle that threatens their bonds, their careers and, ultimately, their lives.

