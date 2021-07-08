Hussman School of Journalism and Media wins 2021 Hearst national championships

The nation’s most prestigious student journalism awards competition has once again recognized the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media’s overall preeminence in the field.

The Hearst Journalism Awards announced that UNC Hussman won its 2021 national championships, taking home $25,000 for the school’s first-place finish in the intercollegiate overall competition.

Four UNC Hussman journalists were among a field of 28 chosen nationally to compete in the individual championship finals for audio, multimedia, photojournalism, television and writing: Nash Consing ’21 in multimedia, Hope Davison ’22 in multimedia, Angelica Edwards ’22 in photojournalism and Charlotte Ix ’21 in audio.

Read more about the student journalism awards.