Understanding corporate social responsibility’s role in international acquisitions

If you want to expand your business into another country, a common strategy is to buy a firm in the same industry that already operates there.

But for companies from emerging market nations that seek to acquire businesses abroad, the path to a successful acquisition is longer, more expensive and riskier than for companies from developed countries.

Olga Hawn wanted to know if a track record of corporate social responsibility reported in the media — being charitable, treating employees well and protecting the environment, for instance — made it easier for companies from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to complete cross-border acquisitions.

