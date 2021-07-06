Research

Understanding corporate social responsibility’s role in international acquisitions

UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School Professor Olga Hawn conducted research to find out if a track record of corporate social responsibility makes it easier for companies to make cross-border acquisitions.

UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, Tuesday, July 6th, 2021
If you want to expand your business into another country, a common strategy is to buy a firm in the same industry that already operates there.

But for companies from emerging market nations that seek to acquire businesses abroad, the path to a successful acquisition is longer, more expensive and riskier than for companies from developed countries.

Olga Hawn wanted to know if a track record of corporate social responsibility reported in the media — being charitable, treating employees well and protecting the environment, for instance — made it easier for companies from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to complete cross-border acquisitions.

