Campus News

UNC Police Chief David Perry resigns

UNC Police Department Assistant Chief/Captain Rahsheem Holland will serve as acting police chief until a national search can be conducted.

University Communications, Tuesday, July 6th, 2021
David L. Perry, the new chief of police and assistant vice chancellor, talks in his office at the Public Safety Building on September 17, 2019, on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (Johnny Andrews/UNC-Chapel Hill)
David L. Perry, the former chief of police and assistant vice chancellor, talks in his office at the Public Safety Building on Sept. 17, 2019, on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (Johnny Andrews/UNC-Chapel Hill)

Vice Chancellor for Institutional Integrity and Risk Management George Battle released the following statement on July 6:

“UNC Police Chief David Perry has submitted his resignation as police chief, effective June 30. We thank him for his service to the University. UNC Police Department Assistant Chief/Captain Rahsheem Holland, who has served as acting police chief since mid-May, will continue in that capacity. We will conduct a national search for the next UNC police chief, the details of which will be announced at a later date.”

Perry joined Carolina as the chief of UNC Police on Sept. 3, 2019.

You May Also Like...