UNC Police Chief David Perry resigns

Vice Chancellor for Institutional Integrity and Risk Management George Battle released the following statement on July 6:

“UNC Police Chief David Perry has submitted his resignation as police chief, effective June 30. We thank him for his service to the University. UNC Police Department Assistant Chief/Captain Rahsheem Holland, who has served as acting police chief since mid-May, will continue in that capacity. We will conduct a national search for the next UNC police chief, the details of which will be announced at a later date.”

Perry joined Carolina as the chief of UNC Police on Sept. 3, 2019.