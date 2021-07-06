Shaw receives Lifetime Achievement Award

UNC School of Law Julius L. Chambers Distinguished Professor of Law Theodore M. Shaw received the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Constitution Society in June.

Shaw teaches Civil Procedure, Advanced Constitutional Law, voting rights and election law in the UNC School of Law. His research areas include the Fourteenth Amendment, affirmative action, election law and housing law. He joined the Carolina Law faculty in 2014 and has guided the Center for Civil Rights to national prominence for strategic civil rights advocacy.

“It’s a great privilege to award the ACS Lifetime Achievement Award to Theodore M. Shaw,” said American Constitution Society President Russ Feingold. “His whole career Shaw has been a staunch advocate for civil rights and one of our country’s brightest legal minds, fighting for fair and equitable treatment in housing, labor and education law. We are incredibly grateful to have him as a loyal member of the ACS family.”

