Parking updates

For many University employees, the return to work on campus July 19 also means a return to parking on campus. At the June 30 information session hosted online by the Office of Human Resources, Cheryl Stout, director of transportation and parking, gave employees updates on parking policies and practices and answered their questions. Please visit move.unc.edu for updates and information related to transportation and parking.

Can I get a permit to park on campus for the return?

Yes, for those returning July 19-31, this is the tail-end of this annual year permit cycle. But parking permits are available. Communicate with your parking coordinator within your department. After the coordinator contacts our office, the employee will receive an email to log into the system to pay for their parking online and register their license plate.

Will I get a parking hangtag?

No. We now have virtual permits. Once you’ve logged in and registered your license plate, you will be fine to park in your assigned parking zone.

What if I don’t need parking every day but only a few days a week?

If you are on a reduced schedule, three days a week or less, request a flex permit at a reduced cost through your department parking coordinator.

What if I have a flex permit, but I occasionally have to park on campus more than three days a week?

If that happens very rarely, there are a number of daily and hourly parking options on campus and that would be at an additional cost. If your schedule changes and you are regularly coming in to work more than three days a week, you no longer qualify for the flex permit.

Free area transit GoCary, GoDurham, GoRaleigh and GoTriangle will continue to suspend bus fares through June 30, 2022. The transit agencies suspended fares in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The agencies will continue to follow all federal safety guidelines regarding cleaning, masks and social distancing. For more information, visit the gotriangle.org website.

How do I get a permit for the new academic year?

Those permits will become valid Aug. 1, so your parking coordinator is the best resource for your department. You will be eligible for payroll deduction for your annual permit. The flex rate will be available for those who report to work three days a week or less.

What accommodations are available for those with health conditions?

If you need an accommodation, including inability to take public transit now, there is a process to apply for a parking accommodation on our website. We have a transportation and parking accessibility committee that reviews those applications every two weeks.

What other options are available for those who don’t want to park on campus?

July 19-30, Chapel Hill Transit (which is fare-free) will continue to run 14 of its 21 typical routes. Buses will be serving primary park and rides like the Friday Center, Eubanks and Southern Village. There is no social distancing on buses; however, masks are still required. Beginning Aug. 1, Chapel Hill Transit will return to its normal routes, with some frequency impacts. For employees who use transit, carpool, vanpool, bike or walk to campus, Commuter Alternative Program registration begins July 15.