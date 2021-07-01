Growing a diverse teacher pipeline in Durham

“Not long ago, one of my Latino students said to me, ‘Thank you for being who you are. Because of you, I will be a teacher.’”

Victor Hiraldo, a Durham Public Schools elementary school teacher, lives for these interactions. For him, these students represent the diverse teacher pipeline DPS is working toward.

“Seeing someone who looks like you, that talks like you in front of a classroom … it makes things look possible,” said Luis Rosa, a fifth-grade teacher in a DPS school where more than half of the students are Latino. “You have to have people who look like the community you’re representing.”

