Where are North Carolina’s newest residents moving from?

The majority of North Carolina’s growth over the past few decades has been from net migration, meaning more people moved here than moved away. Recent population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau indicated that about 70% of North Carolina’s estimated growth between April 1, 2010, and July 1, 2020, came from net migration. The other 30% of the state’s growth came from natural increase, meaning more births than deaths took place in North Carolina.

Nearly 361,000 individuals moved to North Carolina in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Most of those individuals — 308,400, or 86% of all in-migrants — moved to North Carolina from another state. Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, New York and Georgia were the top states people from to North Carolina.

