Research

Where are North Carolina’s newest residents moving from?

Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, New York and Georgia were the top states people moved from to North Carolina, and Honduras, India, Mexico, Japan and China were top countries.

Carolina Demography, Monday, June 28th, 2021
VA, FL, SC, and NY top sending states to NC
(Image courtesy of Carolina Demography)

The majority of North Carolina’s growth over the past few decades has been from net migration, meaning more people moved here than moved away. Recent population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau indicated that about 70% of North Carolina’s estimated growth between April 1, 2010, and July 1, 2020, came from net migration. The other 30% of the state’s growth came from natural increase, meaning more births than deaths took place in North Carolina.

Nearly 361,000 individuals moved to North Carolina in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Most of those individuals — 308,400, or 86% of all in-migrants — moved to North Carolina from another state. Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, New York and Georgia were the top states people from to North Carolina.

Read more about where North Carolina’s newest residents are coming from.

You May Also Like...

    • University revises COVID-19 Community Standards

      Classroom and building capacity will return to normal; gathering limits will be lifted; masks will be required indoors; and COVID-19 testing will be required for unvaccinated students.

    • Revitalizing North Carolina towns

      The School of Government’s Development Finance Initiative helps towns navigate public-private partnerships to increase revenue, preserve historic areas, provide housing and create jobs.

    • Carolina’s drone lab takes off

      Recently launched to provide a hub for innovative drone and sensing technologies, CARDNL serves as a collaborative resource for faculty and student researchers to use for a host of research endeavors.