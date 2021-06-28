Most borrowed e-books, audiobooks and watched titles of spring 2021
The titles include award-winning autobiographies, best-selling novels and international film standouts.
If you’re looking for evidence that the University Libraries’ collections contain something for everyone, here’s a roundup of their most borrowed e-books, audiobooks and watched titles from spring 2021. These 30 titles give a brief look into the depth and range of what Library users are enjoying heading head into summer, from award-winning autobiographies to best-selling novels, and American box-office hits to international standouts.
Top 10 e-books:
- “A Promised Land,” by Barack Obama
- “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett
- “Legendborn,” by Tracy Deonn
- “When No One Is Watching,” by Alyssa Cole
- “The Dutch House,” by Ann Patchett
- “White Ivy,” by Susie Yang
- “Ring Shout,” by P. Djèlí Clark
- “A Deadly Education,” by Naomi Novik
- “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear