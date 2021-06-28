Most borrowed e-books, audiobooks and watched titles of spring 2021

If you’re looking for evidence that the University Libraries’ collections contain something for everyone, here’s a roundup of their most borrowed e-books, audiobooks and watched titles from spring 2021. These 30 titles give a brief look into the depth and range of what Library users are enjoying heading head into summer, from award-winning autobiographies to best-selling novels, and American box-office hits to international standouts.

Top 10 e-books:

“A Promised Land,” by Barack Obama

“Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

“The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett

“Legendborn,” by Tracy Deonn

“When No One Is Watching,” by Alyssa Cole

“The Dutch House,” by Ann Patchett

“White Ivy,” by Susie Yang

“Ring Shout,” by P. Djèlí Clark

“A Deadly Education,” by Naomi Novik

“Atomic Habits,” by James Clear

Read the full list of titles.