Mark Holmes tailors public health solutions for rural communities

In The Pivot series of interviews, Mark Holmes talks about his research at the Gillings School of Global Public Health in five questions.

Number 1: What’s your role in public health?

I’m a professor of health policy and management at the Gillings School and the director of the Sheps Center for Health Services Research. My main research interest is rural health, which I’ve studied for 20 years. More broadly, I use administrative data to inform public policy. Sometimes I use really common data like insurance claims; sometimes I work with esoteric data that we need to be creative about in order to answer an emerging question. For example, most people in public health don’t spend a lot of time thinking about where meat processing plants are located, but it became very important in the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We had to find data on the plants, build systems to analyze it and then track how those locations were influencing county infection rates.

