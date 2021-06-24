How the 1982 National Champion Tar Heels inspired the NRI director

Stephen Hursting can still remember visiting Carolina for the first time before beginning his graduate studies at Carolina.

“I came on a beautiful, sunny spring day. It was 1982 and UNC had just won the [NCAA] National Championship on Michael Jordan’s shot the week before, so everyone was so happy,” says Hursting.

Already a Carolina fan, it was a no-brainer for Hursting to choose joining the Tar Heel community over other graduate nutrition programs.

