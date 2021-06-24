How the 1982 National Champion Tar Heels inspired the NRI director
The new director of the UNC Nutrition Research Institute made his decision to attend Carolina for graduate school 39 years ago after touring the week after Michael Jordan’s game-winning shot.
Stephen Hursting can still remember visiting Carolina for the first time before beginning his graduate studies at Carolina.
“I came on a beautiful, sunny spring day. It was 1982 and UNC had just won the [NCAA] National Championship on Michael Jordan’s shot the week before, so everyone was so happy,” says Hursting.
Already a Carolina fan, it was a no-brainer for Hursting to choose joining the Tar Heel community over other graduate nutrition programs.