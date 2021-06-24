How ancestral diversity affects biomarkers of kidney function
The study included the largest epigenome-wide association study of kidney function on more than 10,000 individuals, including European Americans, Hispanics/Latinos and African Americans.
DNA methylation is known to be linked with kidney function, but earlier research had not revealed whether human diversity affects this association.
Now, a study has reported several new trans-ethnic and ethnic-specific DNAm associations with kidney function. This is an important finding for public health because it informs future steps to understand and address epigenomic diversity.
The study paper, “Epigenome-wide association study of kidney function identifies trans-ethnic and ethnic-specific loci,” was published online by Genome Medicine.