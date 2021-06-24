How ancestral diversity affects biomarkers of kidney function

DNA methylation is known to be linked with kidney function, but earlier research had not revealed whether human diversity affects this association.

Now, a study has reported several new trans-ethnic and ethnic-specific DNAm associations with kidney function. This is an important finding for public health because it informs future steps to understand and address epigenomic diversity.

The study paper, “Epigenome-wide association study of kidney function identifies trans-ethnic and ethnic-specific loci,” was published online by Genome Medicine.

Read more about the study.