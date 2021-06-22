Social work researchers: Address systemic racism in nursing homes

As many institutions across the country begin to wrestle with their own histories of racism, a group of researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill and peer universities is calling for what they say is an overdue examination of the nation’s long-term care system. The researchers point to historic policies and practices embedded in systemic racism that have created a harmful segregated system of care, particularly among nursing homes and among the direct health care workers they employ.

Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated health and employment disparities that have long existed within these segregated systems and intensified their impact, particularly on Black nursing home residents and Black health care workers, said University Kenan Distinguished Professor Sheryl Zimmerman, director of aging research at the UNC School of Social Work and co-director of aging, disability and long-term care for the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research. Zimmerman is one of the co-authors of “Addressing systemic racism in nursing homes: A time for action.”

The article, recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association, was co-written with Distinguished Professor of Family Medicine Philip D. Sloane, co-director of the Sheps program on aging, disability and long-term care. Other co-authors included Ruqaiijah Yearby from St. Louis University; R. Tamara Konetzka from University of Chicago; Yue Li from University of Rochester Medical Center in New York; and Robert Espinoza from PHI.

