Carolina Nursing earns WHO/PAHO designation

The UNC School of Nursing has been designated a Collaborating Center in Quality and Safety Education in Nursing and Midwifery by the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization.

As one of 45 WHO Collaborating Centers worldwide focused on nursing and midwifery, Carolina nursing will develop online nurse leadership and training programs and conduct research to improve health care quality and safety in the American region. The focus aligns with the school’s distinction as the birthplace of the Quality and Safety Education for Nurses International Institute.

“We’re honored to join this distinguished network of WHO and PAHO Collaborating Centers,” said Nilda Peragallo Montano, dean and professor at the UNC School of Nursing. “Carolina Nursing is home to world-renowned patient safety and simulation experts, and this designation provides a platform for the school to share their expertise and fulfill our commitment to advancing health for all people worldwide.”

