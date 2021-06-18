University announces resources for returning to work on campus

Press the play button above to watch the video.

As the full-campus return date of July 19 approaches, the University has created two new resources to help faculty and staff navigate the transition. Vice Chancellor of Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance Becci Menghini announced the new resources in a campus message on June 18.

Returning to Work on Campus website

The Returning to Work on Campus website is an information hub for employees to easily find details, logistical information and resources relating to a full-campus return, on topics such as parking and transportation, on-campus dining, wellness resources and information about benefits and leave. The University will update this site regularly, so employees should check back often for new content.

Return to Campus Information Sessions

Later this month, the Office of Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance is hosting two information sessions to provide useful information about returning to work on campus and to answer questions:

Tuesday, June 29, 3-4 p.m.: Return to Work Information Session for Managers and Supervisors

Wednesday, June 30, 2-3 p.m.: Return to Work Information Session for All University Employees

These livestreaming YouTube sessions will include representatives from Transportation and Parking, Equal Opportunity and Compliance and Environment, Health and Safety.

To virtually attend, register for a session and submit any questions ahead of time. Everyone who registers will receive an email with a link for the YouTube session.

For those who cannot attend, the sessions will be recorded and posted on the Returning to Work on Campus website.

Employees may also email questions to the Office of Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance at hr@unc.edu.

“Please know we are here to support you during this transition, and we will continue to share more information in the coming weeks,” Menghini wrote. “I look forward to seeing you on campus soon.”