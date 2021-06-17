Celebrating Juneteenth

Juneteenth is the oldest national commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. Though the Emancipation Proclamation stated that all slaves were free as of Jan. 1, 1863, many enslaved African Americans only learned of their freedom on June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended. Today, Juneteenth commemorates African American liberation and celebrates Black history and culture, both of which are appreciated and valued at Carolina.

There is an official flag flown during Juneteenth (pictured above). The flag, created in 1997 by activist Ben Haith, founder of the National Juneteenth Celebration Foundation and Boston-based illustrator Lisa Jeanne Graf, was morphed into the current version.

