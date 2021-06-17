A doctor’s love of ancient medicine leads to gift for classics department

Maury Hanson Jr. was no ordinary doctoral candidate.

In fact, he was already a medical doctor when he arrived in Chapel Hill to study classics. After specializing in neurosurgery at Cornell University, Hanson spent his career as a surgeon in New York City and the Washington, D.C., area.

After retiring, Hanson decided to become a Tar Heel and study ancient medicine. He earned a doctorate in 1988.

Today, his legacy will live on in Chapel Hill in a unique way: When Hanson died at age 100 last spring, he bequeathed an unrestricted planned gift of nearly $300,000 to the department of classics in the College of Arts & Sciences and a collection of rare books and manuscripts of Greek and Latin literature to University Libraries.

Read more about his planned gift to Carolina.