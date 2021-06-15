Faculty, students help Durham County small businesses reopen after lockdown 

In Durham, North Carolina — less than 15 miles from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — a public health campaign called “Back on the Bull” has been supporting local businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health became involved when Durham Mayor Steve Schewel invited faculty members to manage a community health ambassador program with the goal of helping small businesses in Durham County reopen safely following lockdown.

To date, more than 1,000 business have taken the Back on the Bull pledge. Their shops display signs in support of the campaign, which also aims to improve health equity in Durham (called the “Bull City”).

