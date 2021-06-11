Gift to Chancellor’s Science Scholars program to support students pursuing careers in STEM

A $500,000 gift from the Morehead-Cain Foundation to the Chancellor’s Science Scholars program in Carolina’s College of Arts & Sciences will help develop the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering and math fields.

The Chancellor’s Science Scholars program prepares undergraduate students for top graduate programs and careers in STEM through collaborations with world-class researchers. Students in the program also receive mentoring from a cohort of faculty and peers.

Through this gift, combined with a $250,000 matching gift from The William R. Kenan Jr. Charitable Trust, the program will receive a total of $750,000 to support students beginning in the fall 2021 academic semester.

Read more about the gift.