Delivering global education through curriculum development

Collaborative Online International Learning curriculum development awards support faculty members who partner with a colleague at an international institution to develop collaborative activities between Carolina students and students at the partner university.

Brent Van Vliet, UNC Global, Wednesday, June 9th, 2021
The University Office of the Vice Provost for Global Affairs has announced an additional 15 Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 Curriculum Development Awards for Collaborative Online International Learning.

As part of the Connecting Carolina Classrooms with the World initiative, COIL involves shared learning between students in a course at Carolina and peer students at a global partner university. Curriculum Development Awards for COIL support faculty members who partner with a colleague at an international institution to develop collaborative activities between students in a course at Carolina and students at the partner university. The shared learning is integrated throughout at least three weeks of the course and includes activities such as small group projects and class discussions that draw on different perspectives, along with other learning methods and projects.

Read about the COIL award winners.

