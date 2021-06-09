African, African American and diaspora studies department celebrates its first endowment

Nicci Gafinowitz grew up in South Africa and traveled, studied and worked widely in the region. She and her family settled in Chapel Hill nearly 20 years ago. While studying for her master’s degree in information science at UNC’s School of Information and Library Science, she met Eunice Sahle, associate professor and chair of the department of African, African American and diaspora studies and associate professor in the global studies curriculum, at a Southeastern Regional Seminar in African Studies conference held at Carolina.

Like everyone who has come to know, work and study with Sahle, Gafinowitz deeply admires her depth of experience and understanding of African life, particularly from a human rights perspective, and her ability to meaningfully translate them to international audiences.

In 2017, Sahle began planning a study abroad opportunity for undergraduates to study dynamics of democratic governance and human rights in Malawi and Africa in general. Gafinowitz became a strong supporter of that initiative and its attendant collaborative research project on socio-structural determinants of burn injuries in Malawi. Due to her advocacy, the College of Arts & Sciences and a long-time donor to the University provided financial support that made the 2018 summer study abroad program in Malawi possible at a very low-cost to students and their families. Overall, for several years, the Gafinowitz family’s private gifts have contributed to AAAD’s mission in indelible ways.

As Sahle prepares to step down as chair of the department after serving two terms, the Gafinowitz family has created the Dr. Eunice N. Sahle Excellence Fund in African, African American and Diaspora Studies in the College of Arts & Sciences.

