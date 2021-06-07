College launches new earth, marine and environmental sciences department

The departments of geological sciences and marine sciences, together with the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences, will merge into a single academic unit within the College of Arts & Sciences on July 1, becoming the new department of earth, marine and environmental sciences.

“Bringing together the study of earth and ocean sciences takes advantage of the natural connections between the existing programs and allows us to build on our strengths,” said Terry Rhodes, dean of the College. “It will not only elevate the groundbreaking research we conduct at Carolina, it will provide new degree offerings for our students, as well as more opportunities to engage in hands-on research, including at the stellar Institute of Marine Sciences facility in Morehead City.”

The fact that “environmental” is part of the name, along with “earth” and “marine,” is a nod to the fact that research conducted by faculty in both geological and marine sciences involves understanding the way the environment works and how human activity affects it.

