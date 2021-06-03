UNC School of Law professor wins Nigeria Fulbright Scholar Award

Ifeoma Ajunwa, associate professor of law and founding director of the Artificial Intelligence Decision-Making Research Program at UNC School of Law, has received a prestigious Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award for the 2021-2022 academic year. The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program sends approximately 800 American scholars and professionals each year to countries worldwide, where they lecture and/or conduct research in a wide variety of academic and professional fields for up to one year. Ajunwa plans to spend the academic year in Lagos, Nigeria, researching and comparing how U.S. and Nigerian laws affect startup technology companies.

