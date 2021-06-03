Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, became the world’s hottest immaterial commodity in 2021, selling for millions of dollars in cryptocurrency at auction. Examples include a cute video of babies that went viral, a collection of social media posts by an artist known as Beeple and a photo (of a recent Carolina graduate) that became a meme.

But are NFTs worth the millions they’re selling for, and will they become art collecting’s newest form? The Well spoke to Associate Professor Cary Levine in the College of Arts & Sciences’ department of art & art history on what NFTs are and if he thinks collectors will brag about owning an NFT like they would about owning a Monet.

What are NFTs?

NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, are a form of digital authentication to designate an entity like an image, video or song as an “original” in a world without originals. All of those formats have become dematerialized and are infinitely reproducible, so this is a method using blockchain technology (a collection of digital information on servers) to prove ownership by one person.

What gives NFTs their value?

Their value is purely determined by the market. People like to own things, even things that anyone can have at any time and any place, like a photo or video on the internet. Collectors still like to say that they’re the “authentic owner.” That doesn’t mean they control the work or derive any value from owning it, like a copyright, because they can’t prevent people from viewing or reproducing it. The value of an NFT is only what someone is willing to pay for it at that moment, and markets change rapidly.

Are NFTs art?

NFTs are a type of technology, a tool, and in that sense they’re not unlike a paintbrush or canvas. People are now making art and using NFTs to designate authenticity and ownership like an artist’s signature on a painting. NFTs lend themselves to the art market because art is not functional in the traditional sense. Works of art are not often things you touch or use for a specific purpose. The art market is also dependent on a desire to own something unique and have the chance to buy and sell a collection, so NFTs are a new method to market a digital asset as original, authentic and collectible. This does not mean that NFTs are art per se — although one can imagine artists also using them as a tool to make art.

Will owning an NFT turn into a status symbol like owning a Monet?

Perhaps! It remains to be seen how NFT buyers will display their ownership of something that isn’t material. One example is a recent sale by Christie’s Auction House of a collection of works by digital artist Beeple called “EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS.” He amassed a following on social media by posting a cutesy meme or illustration every day, and Christie’s auctioned a virtual collection of those first 5,000 images. Remarkably, it sold for $69 million dollars on March 11, the third-highest auction price ever for a living artist. There is now an “owner” of all those images, but they’re still easily accessible to anyone who wants to see them online. The result was a lot of sensational attention to NFTs and the art market, made all the more scandalous because of the inanity of Beeple’s work.

Are NFTs here to stay, or will they be a passing fad?

My prediction is that NFTs aren’t going away as a tool to create originality, authenticity and a new method of ownership. The real question is whether the fervor surrounding NFTs will go away. Artists have been creating digital works of art for decades. I suspect that the fad of buying an NFT purely because of their novelty will fade too. The technology will then become just another tool for artists to track and prove the authenticity of their work. We might even see artists do something truly challenging and provocative with NFTs one day.