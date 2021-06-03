Applications soar, admissions boost diversity at UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health

In the last year, graduate program applications to the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health grew by 20%. Among those who identify as Black, Hispanic/Latinx or American Indian, the increase was 69%; this was accompanied by a 63% increase in admissions and a 129% increase in student deposits.

Some attribute this surging interest in health careers to the COVID-19 pandemic or the “Fauci Effect” — a phenomenon linked to how Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

No doubt, that’s part of it. At Gillings, however, school leaders know there is more to the story.

“The pandemic is the worst collective experience that young people, especially — but not only the young — have faced,” says Barbara K. Rimer, dean and Alumni Distinguished Professor at the Gillings School. “Many responded to the global catastrophe by wanting to be part of the solution to this pandemic and to prevent the next one. The murder of George Floyd and deaths of other people of color at the hands of police also motivated many of our applicants, who are committed to overcoming health inequities.”

