Digital Accessibility Office co-organizes virtual conference

The conference is a professional development opportunity to learn about digital accessibility that is open to everyone in higher education in North Carolina.

Information Technology Services, Thursday, May 27th, 2021
Photo illustration of a close-up of a computer keyboard. One of the keys is green with a handicap symbol and the word
Digital accessibility does not happen with the press of a button, but a computer keyboard can help when it comes to making digital content accessible to all. (Adobe Stock image)

The UNC Digital Accessibility Office has organized the inaugural Getting Started with Digital Accessibility Conference in June with Wake Forest University and Davidson-Davie Community College.

The NC Higher Ed Digital Accessibility Collaborative‘s June 10 virtual conference will focus on digital accessibility basics. The free event, which will be online via Zoom, is a professional development opportunity to learn about digital accessibility. It is open to everyone in higher education in North Carolina — staff, faculty and students. Registration has opened, but spots are limited.

Read more about the conference or register.

