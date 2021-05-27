Digital Accessibility Office co-organizes virtual conference

The UNC Digital Accessibility Office has organized the inaugural Getting Started with Digital Accessibility Conference in June with Wake Forest University and Davidson-Davie Community College.

The NC Higher Ed Digital Accessibility Collaborative‘s June 10 virtual conference will focus on digital accessibility basics. The free event, which will be online via Zoom, is a professional development opportunity to learn about digital accessibility. It is open to everyone in higher education in North Carolina — staff, faculty and students. Registration has opened, but spots are limited.

Read more about the conference or register.