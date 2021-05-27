2021 Diversity Award winners announced

Ten individuals and two groups have been named winners of the 2021 Diversity Awards, which recognize individuals and groups who have given their time and effort to further diversity, equity and inclusion at Carolina and in the surrounding community.

Provost Bob Blouin recognized the impact of the awards, especially during such difficult times, stating, “While we cannot gather in person to celebrate the University’s annual Diversity Awards, it’s extremely fitting and important that we honor and acknowledge these teams and individuals as we continue to endure the worst global health crisis in our lifetimes. The pandemic, as well as political tensions and calls for social and racial justice across our nation, continue to present significant challenges. Despite these hurdles, our award recipients have demonstrated in extraordinary ways that their tireless efforts and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion are integrally connected to all aspects of the University’s strategic plan, Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good.”

