Wilson Library’s photo day celebration

Graduating from Carolina is no small achievement. To help graduates celebrate this milestone, the University Libraries invited them into Wilson Library for one last visit.

Wilson Library is only open to researchers by appointment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On May 4 and 5, graduating students had the opportunity to reserve 30-minute time slots to spend time in the building. The Fearrington Reading Room, one of Carolina’s most iconic spaces, provided a background for students’ end-of-year photographs. A few highlights from the day appear below.

