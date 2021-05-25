Campus News

Wilson Library’s photo day celebration

University Libraries gave graduating students the opportunity to take end-of-year photographs in the Fearrington Reading Room in Wilson Library.

University Libraries, Tuesday, May 25th, 2021
Graduating seniors Ciara Gillis, Eva Moyer and Ava Smith (l-r) take a selfie photo with a Tau Beta Sigma stole in Wilson Library’s Fearrington Reading Room on May 4, 2021. (Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)
Graduating from Carolina is no small achievement. To help graduates celebrate this milestone, the University Libraries invited them into Wilson Library for one last visit.

Wilson Library is only open to researchers by appointment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On May 4 and 5, graduating students had the opportunity to reserve 30-minute time slots to spend time in the building. The Fearrington Reading Room, one of Carolina’s most iconic spaces, provided a background for students’ end-of-year photographs. A few highlights from the day appear below.

Nour Zarrouk photographs Danielle Kruchten in the Fearrington Reading Room in Wilson Library on Tuesday May 4, 2021. (Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

Senior Ellie Kremer making magic in the Fearrington Reading Room. (Photo courtesy of Ellie Kremer.)

Graduating students scheduled time to make photos in the Fearrington Reading Room. (Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

Graduating seniors Ciara Gillis, Eva Moyer and Ava Smith check how their photos turned out. (Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

