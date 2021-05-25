A 30-year odyssey from fruit fly eye color to new insights into gene expression

One Carolina scientist has been on a career-long quest to understand how genes are expressed as mRNAs. Lillie Searles, professor of biology emeritus, led a scientific team to pursue a fundamental question that ultimately led to a molecular understanding of an important aspect of gene expression in human cells.

Searles recently retired after more than three decades of exploring the mechanisms by which our genes are transcribed into mRNA, identifying machinery that checks the process for errors and eliminates mRNAs that don’t meet the quality control standards. This story began in the fruit fly Drosophila, the model animal Searles started investigating as a postdoctoral fellow at Duke University and later at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in Research Triangle Park in the 1980s.

